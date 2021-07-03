NewsLocalWoman investigated for taking 15 thousand from dying man in Paphos

Woman investigated for taking 15 thousand from dying man in Paphos

 

A 65 year old woman in Paphos is being accused of taking a large amount of money under false pretences from an 81 year old man who subsequently died at the city’s General Hospital.

Police arrested the woman following a complaint by a relative of the deceased. She was an employee in the 81 year olds’ company.

She made withdrawals of at least 15 thousand euro from the account of her boss over the past month, as he was being treated at the hospital.

He passed away yesterday.

In her testimony, the woman claimed she had the 81 year olds’ approval.

By Constantinos Tsintas
