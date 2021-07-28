Woman insists ex Kiti Bishop raped her during Holy Week in 2011

A 55-year-old woman on Tuesday insisted during a three-hour cross examination before Larnaca Assize Court that former Kiti Bishop Chrysostomos raped her during Holy Week in April 2011.

The clergyman had allegedly put something in a drink he had bought for her when they went out to celebrate together after he had agreed to buy a religious family heirloom from her worth €3,000.

Defense Attorney Michalis Pikis claimed her allegations did not hold up, arguing that in an interview she had previously given a different story was told.

In particular, Chrysostomos had reportedly given her the €3,000 check outside his office and then had allegedly raped her the following day in a new meeting they had.

Two witnesses testified on Tuesday and two more will testify on Wednesday.

Among them is the bank clerk where the check was cashed, as well as a representative of a different Bishopric where the accuser’s heirloom had ended up with.