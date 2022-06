A 48-year-old man, who had been wanted since March, has been arrested on Thursday for obtaining credit under false pretenses.

This man together with a 49-year-old woman tricked the manager of a hotel in Limassol. The woman stayed in the hotel and then left without paying her bill which amounted to 3,000 euros.

The suspect appeared yesterday before the Limassol District Court and will remain in custody until his trial on 22 June.