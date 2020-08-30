Woman in custody on child sexual abuse videos case

A thirty nine year old woman was remanded in custody for four days by the district court in Limassol yesterday for allegedly uploading children sexual abuse videos on a social media platform.

According to police, the suspect was arrested yesterday by the Anti-Electronic Crime Unit following a Europol tip off over a case involving possession of child pornography, access to child pornography, distribution of child pornography and providing information on such material.

The woman allegedly uploaded two children sexual abuse videos.

Following a search of her Limassol home, police confiscated two mobile phones, as well as the one she was using at the time. The three phones will go through forensics for evidence.