News Local Woman in custody on child sexual abuse videos case

Woman in custody on child sexual abuse videos case

A total of 21 new child pornography cases within first 20 days of 2020

 

A thirty nine year old woman was remanded in custody for four days by the district court in Limassol yesterday for allegedly uploading children sexual abuse videos on a social media platform.

According to police, the suspect was arrested yesterday by the Anti-Electronic Crime Unit following a Europol tip off over a case involving possession of child pornography, access to child pornography, distribution of child pornography and providing information on such material.

The woman allegedly uploaded two children sexual abuse videos.

Following a search of her Limassol home, police confiscated two mobile phones, as well as the one she was using at the time. The three phones will go through forensics for evidence.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleOrange heat alert in place as warm air current continues-43 inland
Next articleCovid measures checks intensify-almost 2 thousand in 48 hours

Top Stories

Local

Police to decide steps over Covid violations at Presidential Palace protest

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police officials are meeting possibly tomorrow to coordinate and decide on possible action following the mass violation of Covid restrictions at a protest of...
Read more
Local

Heat climax to persist tomorrow with another 43 predicted

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Forty three degree conditions inland are expected to persist tomorrow as another orange heat alert looms, with the warm air current not subsiding before...
Read more
Local

Four people arrested in anti-crime operation in downtown Nicosia

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Four people were arrested for knife and drug possession, forgery, forged documents and verbal abuse, during a police anti-crime operation last night in downtown...
Read more
World

Global Covid cases surpass 25 million, five times that of annual influenza

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Global coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for daily new cases...
Read more
Local

Hundreds protest Covid restrictions outside Presidential Palace

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Hundreds of people in Cyprus, joining a Europe wide movement, protested outside the Presidential Palace late yesterday on the restrictions that have been imposed...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police to decide steps over Covid violations at Presidential Palace protest

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police officials are meeting possibly tomorrow to coordinate and decide on possible action following the mass violation of Covid restrictions at a protest of...
Read more
Local

Heat climax to persist tomorrow with another 43 predicted

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Forty three degree conditions inland are expected to persist tomorrow as another orange heat alert looms, with the warm air current not subsiding before...
Read more
Local

Four people arrested in anti-crime operation in downtown Nicosia

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Four people were arrested for knife and drug possession, forgery, forged documents and verbal abuse, during a police anti-crime operation last night in downtown...
Read more
Local

Hundreds protest Covid restrictions outside Presidential Palace

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Hundreds of people in Cyprus, joining a Europe wide movement, protested outside the Presidential Palace late yesterday on the restrictions that have been imposed...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros