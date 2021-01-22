Woman in custody for knife possession

The Dhekelia British Bases police arrested a woman near the Strovilia checkpoint regarding possession of two large-bladed clasp knives.

The policemen found the woman in a car that seemed to be abandoned and the explanations she gave to the policemen’s questions were not satisfactory.

Following a search 2,600 cigarettes were found as well as multiple receipts from businesses in the north. The items were confiscated and the woman is due to appear before the British Bases Court next month.

The woman was then released after paying a 300-euro bail.

(philenews/CNA)