Woman in critical condition still refuses to be intubated

A woman in a public hospital receiving treatment for coronavirus does not allow doctors to intubate her even though her condition is critical.

The doctors treating her are very concerned and are doing everything to avoid a worsening of her health condition since they cannot intervene.

According to information, the doctors have requested a psychiatric evaluation of the patient, however, it has been ascertained that she is of sound mind so her will not to be intubated supersedes the wish of her relatives and doctors who have to appeal to the Attorney General for a decree.

It must be noted that the patient has been fully informed about the danger on her life due to her refusal to be intubated.

