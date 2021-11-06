Woman hit by car on pedestrian crossing in Paphos, dies of injuries

Another fatal accident on the roads, as a 58 year old Russian woman, who was run over by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Paphos, while walking along with her husband, succumbed to her injuries at the city’s General Hospital.

The accident happened just before two on the Tombs of Kings Avenue, when a 28 year old, under as yet unidentified circumstances, ran over the couple on the crossing.

They both suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where despite doctors efforts, Nuriya Toldanova passed away a few hours later.

Her 70 year old husband is being treated for hematoma.

Paphos traffic is investigating.

Toldanova is the 37th victim of road accidents in Cyprus this year.