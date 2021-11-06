NewsLocalWoman hit by car on pedestrian crossing in Paphos, dies of injuries

Woman hit by car on pedestrian crossing in Paphos, dies of injuries

 

Another fatal accident on the roads, as a 58 year old Russian woman, who was run over by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Paphos, while walking along with her husband, succumbed to her injuries at the city’s General Hospital.

The accident happened just before two on the Tombs of Kings Avenue, when a 28 year old, under as yet unidentified circumstances, ran over the couple on the crossing.

They both suffered serious injuries and were rushed to hospital, where despite doctors efforts, Nuriya Toldanova passed away a few hours later.

Her 70 year old husband is being treated for hematoma.

Paphos traffic is investigating.

Toldanova is the 37th victim of road accidents in Cyprus this year.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous article23 year old arrested after approaching minor on social media for pornography images
Next articleWheat spilt on Larnaca-Nicosia highway, warning to drivers

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros