Woman gives birth at home since she did not have time to go to hospital

A young woman, pregnant with her third child, did not have time to go to hospital and as a result she gave birth at home.

According to philenews information, this morning Apollonion Hospital received a call by a young pregnant woman who complained about unbearable pains that did not let her move.

The ambulance of the private hospital was dispatched with two trained midwives. When they arrived at the woman’s house they saw that she was already in labor so with their help the woman gave birth to a little boy.

Mother and son were transferred to Apollonion Hospital and they are both well.

