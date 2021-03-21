News Local Woman fined for dancing in Limassol tavern

Woman fined for dancing in Limassol tavern

Police have questioned the owner of the tavern in Limassol where people where dancing to live music with customers posting videos of the Saturday night event on social media.

A woman seeing dancing was identified by the police and received a €300 fine.

A member of the staff was also reported by the police for not wearing his mask properly.

Concerning the owner and the person running the tavern on Saturday, the police are investigating possible violations related to the Covid-19 government decrees, working the establishment without a permit as well as selling alcohol and playing music without permits.

The case will be submitted to court.

