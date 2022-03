A woman, a foreigner selling strawberries and vegetables from her car, was in danger due to a falling tree in the area of Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium.

Due to the strong winds prevailing, a tree fell into the road, dragging along part of the woman’s products. Fortunately she managed to escape in time.

The tree almost crashed into her car that was parked nearby.

A traffic jam occurred in the area and the Fire Service rushed to remove the tree.