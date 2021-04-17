NewsLocalWoman asking for half a million due to her rape by former...

Woman asking for half a million due to her rape by former bishop

One of the two women who has filed a complaint with the Police against the former Bishop of Kition Chrysostomos for sexual harassment has proceeded with a civil suit, requesting compensations exceeding half a million from both the former Bishop and the Holy Bishopic of Kition.

The woman had complained that the former bishop had raped her in 2011, and the now accused bishop will appear in Court on Holy Monday.

Another woman also accused the former bishop of sexual harassment and according to information, she is also going to file a civil suit against him demanding compensations.

By gavriella
