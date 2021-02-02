News Local Woman arrested in Paphos does not consent to her extradition to Bulgaria

Woman arrested in Paphos does not consent to her extradition to Bulgaria

Paphos court issues 8-day remand order for drug offences

A 38-year old woman who was arrested in Paphos and is wanted by the authorities of Bulgaria regarding human trafficking, does not consent to her extradition to her country. As a consequence, the Paphos District Court set a date for the beginning of a judicial procedure and until then the woman is free under conditions.

She was ordered to submit all her travelling documents, her name was put on the stop list, while she is prohibited from crossing over to the occupied areas.

She also signed a personal guarantee amounting to 50,000 euros and deposited the amount of 6,000 in cash. Moreover, she has to appear to the Paphos Police Station every day to sign.

(philenews)

By gavriella
