Woman aged 20 is 2022’s first road victim in Cyprus

A 20-year-old woman from Oroklini lost her life in a car accident on the old Oroklini-Larnace road about an hour after midnight on Saturday.

Gavriella Savva was the co-passenger in a car driven by a 24-year-old man who is seriously injured in Larnaca General Hospital.

The car first crashed into a ditch and after getting dragged for about 50 meters got back on the road but collided with another one whose driver was going in the wrong side of the road.

Police found a woman at the scene of the accident saying she was the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision.

But investigations revealed that a 47-year-old man from Larnaca who had driven away after the accident was behind the wheel of the car which belongs to the woman.

 

By Annie Charalambous
