Woman, 71, almost drowns at Mackenzie beach, lifeguards up in arms over the situation

Lifeguards at Mackenzie beach in Larnaca had to respond to yet another incident with a beach-goer needing assistance on Thursday morning.

Around 7:50 am, a 71-year-old woman was spotted next to the buoys at a busy section of the beach calling for help.

Lifeguards with the help of other beach-goers brought her ashore where she was given first aid and oxygen.

The 71-year-old refused to be taken to hospital with an ambulance so she was advised to visit her GP immediately.

Lifeguards warn that this should be a wakeup call before more victims are mourned.

Taking this latest incident into account and following complaints from beach-goers the Pancyprian Committee of Professional Beach Lifeguards notes:

» Until now, the only point in Larnaca that operates on a shift basis is that one busy section of Mackenzie beach from 06.30 am to 19.00 pm. For reasons unknown and while the possibility to cover all other sections of the beach is a viable option they are still only covered from 10:30 am to 18:00 pm.

» As a committee they’ve had no official information or given any reason as to why the opening hours of the towers are as is or the reason as to why other sections of the beach are not covered on a shift basis.

» We urge people to only go to the beach between 10:30 am to 18:00 pm as the way of operation of the lifeguard towers currently leaves beach-goers exposed to all kinds of dangers.

“We would also like to highlight the fact that while there are plenty of beach-goers in the morning hours, there are no lifeguards” the committee concludes and urges the state to step up before more victims are mourned.

By Maria Bitar
