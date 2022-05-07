Woman, 67, on electric bicycle injured in a hit and run accident in Limassol

Police are looking for the driver of a saloon car that hit a 67-year-old woman on an electric bicycle on Demokritos Street in Limassol on Friday morning and ran away.

The woman has suffered a broken knee, police also said before adding that the car is a burgundy-colour Toyota Levin, made in 1998 with KAE 616 as its license plates.

Police are looking for the 33-year-old man who is the registered owner of the car but also another 33-year-old man who was driving it last month, according to investigations.

Anyone with useful information is asked to contact Limassol Traffic Police on 25-805252 or the Citizens Hot Line on 1460 or their nearest police station.