Woman, 55, from Poli Chrysochous receives death threats

Paphos police is investigating a case of death threats.

According to them, a 55-year-old Greek-Cypriot woman from Poli Chrysochous made a formal complaint at the local police station on Tuesday that from September 8th till now she has been receiving death threats from a 50-year-old woman who is a permanent resident of Nicosia.

Investigations show that the two women, who used to be friends, have personal differences.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the 50-year-old’s arrest.

Investigation is ongoing.