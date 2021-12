A 52-year-old woman who was self-isolating at home after being diagnosed with Covid-19 has died, health authorities confirmed on Thursday morning.

The news came hours only after a 51-year-old Larnaca male teacher who was a staunch opponent of vaccination against the virus also passed away at home.

The man had refused to go to hospital for treatment.

The dead woman was found dead by her son but it is unclear whether she had been vaccinated or not.