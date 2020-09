Police have arrested an 18-year-old woman from Limassol in connection with a case of causing grievous bodily harm on Wednesday.

Under circumstances which are being investigated the young woman who was talking to the victim suddenly bit his right middle finger cutting off part of the bone, according to Philenews.

The 52-year-old was taken to a private clinic where he was admitted for treatment and the 18-year-old is still in custody.