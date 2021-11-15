Wizz Air Recruitment Day in Nicosia on November 16

Wizz Air invites you for open recruitment day! We are hiring for the Nicosia bas and looking for the cheerful people full of energy, who would like to join the Wizz Team as a Flight Attendant/Cabin Crew!
This is an Open recruitment event, so no invitation is needed for joining. Just be prepared, sit back, and relax.
What can I expect during the event?
– Short personal introduction
– Situational roleplay
– Team play
– Company presentation
– Interview
When should I arrive?
The introduction will start sharply on time at 9:00 a.m., so please arrive accordingly!
What should I take with me?
An up-to-date CV in English, colour ID photo and a copy of passport.
How long does the event last?
Please be prepared that it may take till the late afternoon.
How is the life of a WIZZ Cabin crew member?
- Making excellent customer service and creating a friendly atmosphere onboard
- Managing in-flight sales and cash handling
- Properly executing the duties related to the safety of the aircraft and the passengers, while maintaining consistency with the highest ethical standards
- Welcoming passengers with a smile and helping them during the flight
- Arriving at work on time, adequately rested and properly groomed in order to manage these tasks on the highest level
How can you become one?
- You are aged 18 or over
- You have a minimum height of 165cm (ladies) or 175cm (gentlemen) with an arm reach of 210cm while standing on tiptoes
- You have a high school degree or GCSE
- You are fluent – written and spoken – in English, additional Italian language knowledge is an advantage
- You have a valid passport without limitations (minimum 6 months)
- You are able to swim
- You live or ready to move within 90 minutes of your chosen base and prepared to make this journey upon work schedule
- You don’t have tattoos and/or piercing on parts of the body that are visible when wearing a uniform
*Please note that if you wear glasses or contact lenses and your prescription are above +4 or below -4 you are unlikely to pass the mandatory medical examination*
What can WIZZ offer me?
- Competitive salary
- Stable job in a rapidly developing company
- A friendly and multicultural work environment
- Career opportunities
- Discounts on flights & bonus airline tickets (even for your family and friends)
- New experiences every day
- Complete and free Cabin Crew training
Work is according to a duty roster (schedule) published monthly, 2-weeks beforehand
When Tuesday, November 16 at 9am
Where Centrum Hotel