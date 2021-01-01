News World With little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit...

With little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU at number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain December 30, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 

The UK left the European Union’s orbit, turning its back on a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an uncertain post-Brexit future in its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of empire.

Brexit, in essence, took place at the strike of midnight in Brussels, or 2300 London time (GMT), when the United Kingdom ended the de facto membership, known as the transition period, which lasted 11 months after it formally left on Jan. 31.

For five years, the frenzied gyrations of the Brexit crisis dominated European affairs, haunted the sterling markets and tarnished the United Kingdom’s reputation as a confident pillar of Western economic and political stability.

After years of Brexit vitriol, one of the most significant events in European history since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union passed with little fanfare: The United Kingdom slipped away, serenaded by the silence of the COVID-19 crisis.

Supporters cast Brexit as the dawn of a newly independent “global Britain”, but it has weakened the bonds that bind England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland into a $3 trillion economy.

“This is an amazing moment for this country,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 56, said in his New Year’s Eve message. “We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it.”

As EU leaders and citizens bade farewell, Johnson said there would be no bonfire of regulations to build a “bargain basement Dickensian Britain” and that the country would remain the “quintessential European civilization”.

But Johnson, the face of the Brexit campaign, has been short on detail about what he wants to build with Britain’s “independence” – or how to do it while borrowing record amounts to pay for the COVID-19 crisis.

His 80-year-old father, Stanley Johnson, who voted to remain in 2016, said he was in the process of applying for a French passport.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleFamagusta hospital covid patients rise to 71, 163 island wide
Next articleOntario finance minister resigns amid outrage over Caribbean holiday

Top Stories

World

N.Korea’s Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers’ tomb, still says no covid cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the country’s citizens and a visit the tomb of his...
Read more
Local

Watch out for fireplace maintenance-2 fires caused by violations

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Two fires broke out just before midnight on New Year's Eve, in Aradippou and Strovolos, caused by fireplace malfunctions. At around ten thirty, the fire...
Read more
Photos

Countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year’s Eve event

Andreas Nicolaides -
Confetti flies around the ball and countdown clock in Times Square during the virtual New Year's Eve event following the outbreak of the coronavirus...
Read more
World

Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in COVID-19 ward

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Brazilians saw in 2021 with fireworks under unusual social distancing measures, while in a hospital intensive care ward outside Sao Paulo, doctors tending COVID-19...
Read more
World

In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Moments after Britain completed its divorce with the European Union, the first trucks hauling goods across the new customs border presented their clearance documents...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

N.Korea’s Kim marks new year with letter, visit to rulers’ tomb, still says no covid cases

Constantinos Tsintas -
  North Korean leader Kim Jong Un marked the new year with a letter to the country’s citizens and a visit the tomb of his...
Read more
World

Subdued Brazil New Year celebrations met with silence in COVID-19 ward

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Brazilians saw in 2021 with fireworks under unusual social distancing measures, while in a hospital intensive care ward outside Sao Paulo, doctors tending COVID-19...
Read more
World

In northern France, first trucks cross new customs border with UK

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Moments after Britain completed its divorce with the European Union, the first trucks hauling goods across the new customs border presented their clearance documents...
Read more
World

Crowds fill streets in China’s pandemic-hit Wuhan, celebrate New Year

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Large crowds took to the streets at midnight in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, celebrating the arrival of 2021 after a year marred...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros