With illegal migration on the rise electronic monitoring measures across green line under review

With most irregular migrants arriving to Cyprus crossing its territory along the dividing Green Line the Interior Ministry will propose before Cabinet additional preventive measures to come in effect.

This is what Philenews reported on Wednesday, adding that Interior Minister Nicos Nouris wants electronic monitoring measures along the green line to be extended from Cape Greco to Pyrgos Tylllirias area.

The number of illegal migrants reaching Cyprus this month is as high as 1,800 – so far. And this is so alarming that the Minister will propose the use of technology such as drones and cameras to cover the areas day and night.

Another measure under review is the extension of the barbed wire already in place all across the dividing line. Barbed wire has been installed in the areas of Astromeritis-Kokkinotrimithia and that of ​​Pyrgos Tillyrias.