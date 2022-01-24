NewsLocalWith almost 43% of voters abstaining, 'ruling' Turkish Cypriot party wins Sunday's...

With almost 43% of voters abstaining, ‘ruling’ Turkish Cypriot party wins Sunday’s election

Tc Election
Tc Election

With only 57.62% of eligible voters in breakaway northern Cyprus participating in Sunday’s snap ‘parliamentary’ election the party formed by hardliner Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is in first place.

Out of a total of 203,792 registered people on the electoral rolls only 117,421 bothered to cast a vote, giving ‘ruling’ National Unity Party (UBP) a 39.54% lead. As well as 24 seats in the 50-seat ‘parliament’.

UBP is followed by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) with 32.04%, the Democrat Party (DP) with 7.4%, the Rebirth Party (YDP) with 6.6% and the People’s Party (HP) with 6.3%.

The Communal Democracy Party (TDP), the Communal Liberation Party New Forces (TKP-YG) and Independence Path Party (BY) stayed below the 5% threshold.

UBP leader Faiz Sucuoglu said his party completed the early election race ahead and will start work on forming a coalition ‘government’.

Main opposition CTP chairperson Tufan Erhürman said that they have increased the party’s votes by nearly 50%.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway north of the EU-member island state.

 

.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePork and beef exports jeopardized because of Vet Service’s limited working hours
Next articleBird flu discovered at Dutch farm; 216,000 chickens to be culled

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros