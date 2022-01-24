With almost 43% of voters abstaining, ‘ruling’ Turkish Cypriot party wins Sunday’s election

With only 57.62% of eligible voters in breakaway northern Cyprus participating in Sunday’s snap ‘parliamentary’ election the party formed by hardliner Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is in first place.

Out of a total of 203,792 registered people on the electoral rolls only 117,421 bothered to cast a vote, giving ‘ruling’ National Unity Party (UBP) a 39.54% lead. As well as 24 seats in the 50-seat ‘parliament’.

UBP is followed by the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) with 32.04%, the Democrat Party (DP) with 7.4%, the Rebirth Party (YDP) with 6.6% and the People’s Party (HP) with 6.3%.

The Communal Democracy Party (TDP), the Communal Liberation Party New Forces (TKP-YG) and Independence Path Party (BY) stayed below the 5% threshold.

UBP leader Faiz Sucuoglu said his party completed the early election race ahead and will start work on forming a coalition ‘government’.

Main opposition CTP chairperson Tufan Erhürman said that they have increased the party’s votes by nearly 50%.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway north of the EU-member island state.

