News World Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man

Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man

Flames engulf the Community Corrections Division building as an American flag flutters on a pole as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. Picture taken August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Maturen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Police firing tear gas clashed with protesters in a second night of unrest and arson in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man who was shot in the back by officers as his three young sons looked on.

Protesters defied a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Monday night as they confronted law enforcement officers in riot gear outside the county courthouse blocks away from where Jacob Blake was gunned down on Sunday in an encounter with police caught on video.

Blake, 29, survived the shooting and was listed in stable condition following surgery, his father told news media on Monday.

But the incident, the latest in a litany of cases to focus attention on police treatment of African Americans, unleashed outrage in the lakefront city of Kenosha about 40 miles (65 km) south of Milwaukee.

The shooting occurred three months after the May 25 death of a Black man in Minneapolis, George Floyd, who was pinned to the street under the knee of a white police officer, sparking nationwide protests against police brutality and racism within the U.S. criminal justice system.

As demonstrations erupted Sunday night, some protesters set fires and threw bricks and petrol bombs at police, leading authorities to close public buildings.

Black Lives Matter activists demanded the immediate arrest of the officers involved in the shooting, who were placed on administrative leave.

The upheaval prompted Governor Tony Evers to order National Guard troops deployed to the city to help maintain order. But he also condemned the “excessive use of force” in the Blake shooting and called for a special legislative session next week to consider police reforms.

Despite the curfew, scores of protesters marched through the streets Monday night and into Tuesday morning. One large group skirmished in front of the courthouse with sheriff’s deputies seen firing tear gas and pepper balls into the crowd. Demonstrators hurled water bottles and firecrackers at the police.

Several commercial and government buildings were set ablaze, along with vehicles in at least two car dealership lots, but the disturbances seemed to be winding down by early morning.

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd, according to protester Porche Bennett, 31, of Kenosha.

As several hundred people demonstrated peacefully, a small group turned violent, setting fires and breaking glass, Bennett said.

“It’s people from out of town doing this. We’ve been shopping there since we were kids and they set it on fire,” Bennett said, adding that the instigators she saw were white.

But after the calm settled in, police and demonstrators worked together to sweep up debris such as broken glass, water bottles and rubber bullets, Bennett said.

“It was both peaceful and crazy,” she said.

On Monday afternoon, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian faced dozens of angry, jeering protesters, some of whom tried to force their way into the city’s public-safety building adjacent to the courthouse when the mayor retreated from the crowd.

The door was broken from its hinges, but police in riot gear drove the demonstrators back with pepper spray.

Before he was shouted down, Antaramian had vowed that “justice is done for everyone” and that all of those involved were entitled to “due process”.

Video of the shooting taken by an onlooker showed Blake walking toward the driver’s side of a gray SUV followed by two officers with their guns drawn at his back. Seven gunshots are then heard as Blake, who appears unarmed, opens the car door, one officer tugging at his shirt.

It was not known whether the officers saw something inside the vehicle that prompted them to shoot.

His three young sons witnessed the shooting from inside the car, according to the family attorney, Ben Crump.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleThree men arrested for assault of kiosk owner, police officer
Next articleDefence Minister to inform EU counterparts on Turkish provocations

Top Stories

Local

Defence Minister to inform EU counterparts on Turkish provocations

Annie Charalambous -
Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides is travelling to Berlin for the Informal Meeting of EU Defence Ministers where he will raise the Turkish provocations within...
Read more
World

Wisconsin unrest flares for second night over police shooting of Black man

Annie Charalambous -
Police firing tear gas clashed with protesters in a second night of unrest and arson in Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a...
Read more
Local

Three men arrested for assault of kiosk owner, police officer

Maria Bitar -
Police arrested three men aged 23, 28, and 38, respectively, in relation to an assault case in Nicosia at 7:30 in the evening on...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for alleged crimes (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Sergei Malev, 46, pictured below, is wanted by Police in relation to serious offences committed between September 2019 and June 2020 in Limassol. Anyone who...
Read more
Local

RyanAir offers real cheap flights to and from Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
RyanAir is promoting flights to and from Cyprus as cheap as from €12,99 one way for September and October and destinations include Amman, Vienna,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Oxford COVID vaccine data could go before regulators this year

Annie Charalambous -
An experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year if scientists are able...
Read more
World

Germany takes lead in efforts to calm tense Greco-Turkish relations

Annie Charalambous -
Germany has taken the lead in trying to calm tense Greco-Turkish relations following Ankara’s illegal energy exploration in the region. The tension threatens to complicate...
Read more
World

Virgin Atlantic creditors to vote on $1.6 bln rescue plan

Annie Charalambous -
Virgin Atlantic's creditors will vote on a 1.2 billion pound rescue plan on Tuesday in a crucial test of the airline's ability to survive...
Read more
World

Magnitude 6 quake shakes Costa Rica, no reports of damage

Annie Charalambous -
A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Costa Rica's western coast on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, without any initial reports of damage. The quake hit at...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros