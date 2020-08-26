Photos Wisconsin on fire

Wisconsin on fire

A man walks by an armoured vehicle as B&L Office Furniture burns in the background as protests turn to fires after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police last night in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 24, 2020. Picture taken August 24, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Stephen Maturen

