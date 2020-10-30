Winter on its way, temperatures in Cyprus falling gradually

Winter in Cyprus appears to be on its way with temperatures expected to gradually fall over the next four days along with isolated showers in the mountains.

Increased local cloud will appear as of Friday afternoon with early morning light rain on Saturday mainly in north-westerly mountainous areas.

Saturday will also be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping slightly but remaining above the seasonal average.

Rain is predicted Saturday afternoon, with Sunday being increasingly overcast and with isolated showers expected in high altitude areas.