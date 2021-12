Winter begins officially as of today with the biggest night tonight.

At around 18.00 Cyprus time on Tuesday, 21 December, the sun will reach a point where it will appear to shine farthest to the south of the equator, over the Tropic of Capricorn, thus marking the moment of the winter solstice, the beginning of winter.

For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the December solstice marks the longest nights and shortest days of the year.