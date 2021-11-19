Winner of the Swiss film awards 2021 “My Little Sister” at Rialto on November 20

Lisa, a once brilliant playwright, no longer writes. She lives with her family in Switzerland, but her heart remains in Berlin, beating in time with that of her twin brother Sven, the famous theatre actor. Since Sven has been suffering from an aggressive type of leukaemia, the relationship between them has become even closer.

Lisa does everything in her power to bring Sven back on stage. For her soulmate, she neglects everything else and even risks losing her husband. Her marriage goes awry, but Lisa only has eyes for her brother, who reflects her deepest longings and awakens in her the desire to be creative, to feel alive again.

Winner of the Swiss film awards 2021 (Best Fiction Film, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Performance in a Supporting Role, Best Film Editing). The film celebrated its premiere at the Berlinale 2020.

Directors: Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond

Cast: Nina Hoss, Lars Eidinger, Marthe Keller, Jens Albinus

In German with English subtitles.

The screening of the award-winning film is organised by the Embassy of Switzerland in Cyprus in the framework of the “Weeks of the German Language” events.

Rating: 12 years +

Rialto Theatre – Saturday 20 November 20:30

Free entrance (A free pass must be booked in advance)

E-tickets: www.rialto.com.cy, Rialto App

Rialto Box Office : 77 77 77 45

Open Monday to Friday, 10:00–15:00 & two hours before the performance starting time. The audience is kindly requested to arrive at on time, having their Safe Pass with them.

Main photo WDD Cyprus