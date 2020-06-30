News Local Wineries count cost of low tourist arrivals, competition from imports

Wineries count cost of low tourist arrivals, competition from imports

 

Cyprus winemakers are counting the cost of the coronavirus pandemic which put the island in a three month lockdown and brought the tourism and hospitality sector to a near standstill.

They told the House Commerce Committee on Tuesday that the problem with over-supply amid low consumption and few exports is further compounded by inadequate controls on imports.

Markos Zambartas of Zambartas winery said the legislation for better checks of imported wine were there, but these were not being carried out. The labels on some wines do not correctly reflect the contents, while an additional problem is a black market in the sale of zivania and wine with which they cannot compete.

Exports represent only 5% of total production while much of the consumption of local wine is by tourists. Cyprus last year welcomed close to 4 million tourists. The best case scenario amid the uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak is that it will manage to attract one million visitors this year.

Thanasis Ignatiou of Ignatiou Winery suggested a programme supporting Cyprus wines at foreign fairs return, while Marinos Pericleous, speaking on behalf of Sodap said there was already large quantities of wine from last year and the problem will only become more acute this year. He suggested that Cypriot products be promoted in hotels and elsewhere.

Agricultural organisations urged support for wine makers and grape growers who risk not be able to sell large quantities of their produce.

Elena Christofidou of the deputy ministry of tourism, said there were programmes for certified businesses to offer Cypriot products as well as others for Cypriot cuisine. She added that it would be a good thing for a special programme on wine.

Vasilis Sergiou said that wineries were subsidised up to a maximum of 3750 euro to participate in wine exhibitions abroad while there were thoughts of a state pavilion.

In its next budget, the ministry will allocate finds to help producers finance applications to register their products as protected designation of origin. The registration of hiromeri, lountza and Pitsilia sausage was progressing, MPs heard.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous article‘The Time is Ripe’: 40 G/C and T/C artists create music for unity
Next articleTwo new cases, one with travel history

Top Stories

Local

Another 8 days custody for accountant in suspected €3m theft

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 49 year old accountant  arrested on suspicion of siphoning off some €3m from the group of companies that employs her will remain in...
Read more
World

EU agrees ‘safe’ travel list, excluding United States

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial "safe list" of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from...
Read more
Local

New rules permit more guests at catering establishments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Catering establishments will be able to cater to more guests as from tomorrow, the Health Ministry has announced citing the very good epidemiological picture...
Read more
Local

Two new cases, one with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
Two more people have tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, of whom one has a travel history. The two new cases,...
Read more
Local

Wineries count cost of low tourist arrivals, competition from imports

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus winemakers are counting the cost of the coronavirus pandemic which put the island in a three month lockdown and brought the tourism and...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Teratsia chicken

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the carob twigs, and place in an ovenproof dish or pan. Wash and dry the chicken, season it well and then place...
Read more
Local Food

Hiromeri

Bouli Hadjioannou -
For a taste of the real Cyprus, you should try a glass of wine or perhaps the fiery spirit zivania accompanied by one or...
Read more
Local Food

Kaseri saganaki

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Cut the cheese into slices around 3x6cm and 1cm thick. Mix cumin and corn flour and coat the cheese in it. Keep to one...
Read more
Local Food

‘Varosiotiki’ salad

Andreas Nicolaides -
Salads were traditionally one of the dishes ‘dominating’ the Cypriot table. The ‘Varosiotiki’ salad, a recipe by chef Ermis Panayiotou, can easily be the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Another 8 days custody for accountant in suspected €3m theft

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    A 49 year old accountant  arrested on suspicion of siphoning off some €3m from the group of companies that employs her will remain in...
Read more
Local

New rules permit more guests at catering establishments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Catering establishments will be able to cater to more guests as from tomorrow, the Health Ministry has announced citing the very good epidemiological picture...
Read more
Local

Two new cases, one with travel history

Josephine Koumettou -
Two more people have tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, of whom one has a travel history. The two new cases,...
Read more
Local

‘The Time is Ripe’: 40 G/C and T/C artists create music for unity

Josephine Koumettou -
Around 40 Cypriot musicians from the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities have come together under the collective 'Island Seeds' to record, with the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros