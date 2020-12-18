News Local Wine distillery, museum in Nicosia's Politiko area

Wine distillery, museum in Nicosia’s Politiko area

The Environment Authority has given the green light for the erection of a wine distillery and museum in Politico area in Nicosia, Philenews reports.

The proposed development’s three-level building and other surroundings will have a total area of 8,075 m2.

The first level will include storage space, production area, barrels, toilets and changing rooms. The second and third levels will include a reception hall, toilets, a museum, etc.

The premises will have the necessary equipment for the production of wines such as a press, dehumidifier, detonator, fermentation barrels, white and red wine tanks.

The premises will also include office facilities, toilets, storage and parking space with a capacity of seven cars including ones for the disabled.

By Annie Charalambous
