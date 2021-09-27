PhotosWindy Fire in California

Windy Fire in California

A volunteer attempts to evacuate horses to safety in California Hot Springs as the Windy Fire expands in Sequoia National Forest, California, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A volunteer attempts to evacuate horses to safety in California Hot Springs as the Windy Fire expands in Sequoia National Forest.

Source:REUTERS/David Swanson

