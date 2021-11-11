Wind farms produced more energy on Wednesday than the Electricity Authority

Wind farms in Cyprus produced more energy on Wednesday when the force was as high as nine Beaufort than the Cyprus Electricity Authority did on that day, Philenews reported on Thursday.

In particular, wind turbines produced 304 megawatts (MW) which corresponds to 52% of total production compared to 274 megawatts – that is 48% – produced by the EAC.

At midnight on Tuesday, that is, hours before Wednesday’s strong winds began to blow, the wind farms produced 22 megawatts of energy. This corresponds to only 6% of the total 380 megawatts produced at that time to meet demand.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that while applications for the installation of photovoltaic units with a capacity of about 750 megawatts are pending, a cut has already been imposed on existing units with a capacity of 150 megawatts.

And all this despite the fact that Cyprus hopes to boost its share of renewable energy to 23 percent by 2030 as part of its National Energy and Climate Plan.

But experts highlight that a shift to green power faces many hurdles, the primary one being that renewable energies are unpredictable.

Cyprus does not have a nearby national power network that can at present bail them out in an emergency.