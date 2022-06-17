NewsWorldWildfires in Spain's Catalonia burn down 1,100 hectares of woods

Wildfires in Spain’s Catalonia burn down 1,100 hectares of woods

Wildfires In Spain's Catalonia Burn Down 1,100 Hectares Of Woods
Wildfires In Spain's Catalonia Burn Down 1,100 Hectares Of Woods

Three wildfires in Spain’s Catalonia region reduced about 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) of woods and bushes to ash, local firefighters said on Thursday (June 16), as a heat-wave brought temperatures close to record highs in the area.

The blazes started on Wednesday (June 15) near the towns of Baldomar, Corbera d’Ebre and Castellar Ribera, the regional fire department tweeted. Hundreds of firemen were on the ground fighting the flames with a hundred trucks and a dozen aircraft.

Scorching heat has hit Spain since late last week, the earliest summer heat-wave since 1981.

As of June 5, the area burned in Spain was 34% smaller than the same period in 2021 and the lowest since 2018. However, since last week, the combination of hot weather, wind and thunderstorms sparked various wildfires around the nation.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleDraghi, Macron, Scholz and Zelenskiy hold meeting in Kyiv
Next articleHeath Commissioner says monkeypox vaccines by July

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros