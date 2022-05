As of today, the wildcat which last week attacked a three-year boy who was in the corridor of his building, was today taken to the Limassol Zoo.

The owner of the Savannah wildcat, which is a prohibited species in Cyprus, went to the Zoo at noon and gave the animal to the people there, in the presence of the Veterinary Services.

For the time being the wildcat will be placed in a special cage until it adjusts to its new environment.