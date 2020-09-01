News Local Wild party at Limassol sea club despite covid restrictions

Wild party at Limassol sea club despite covid restrictions

Health experts keep warning the public about coronavirus and its dangers but it seems the message is not received, judging from a new video posted on Facebook showing wild partying at a club by the sea in Limassol.

The party took place on Sunday afternoon at a club which falls within the jurisdiction of the British Bases and it was mostly locals taking part, according to Philenews.

No social distancing or other covid-19 -related restrictions were observed, as if organisers assumed the Republic’s rules do not apply there.

However, police have studied the video carefully and decided to pass it along to their  counterparts at the Bases for further investigation.

The establishment where the party took place will be fined and could even be closed down temporarily if decrees are found to be violated.

Additionally, efforts will be made so that those at the party are tracked down starting with the individual who posted the video.

 

By Maria Bitar
