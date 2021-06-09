Wild Game Service rescues 3,151 wild birds between 2015-2020

A total of 3,151 wild birds endangered by human activity were rescued by the island’s Wild Game Service between the years of 2015-2020, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

Of the 3,151 wild birds, 631 were found injured either from poisoning or after hitting electricity or other cables. In addition, 1,263 had lost their parents, 1,235 were confiscated from people illegally possessing them and 22 suffered gunshot wounds.

The data was part of a reply by Interior Minister Nicos Nouris to a written question by Green party MP Charalambos Theopemptou.

Some of the injured or poised wild birds were treated at the Wildlife Care and Rehabilitation Center of the Hunting and Fauna Service.

Their poisoning was either from pesticides or from vehicle lead intake while injuries were sustained from axes and from touching electric poles.

The Care Center also hosted orphaned birds or those confiscated from people who had them in their possession illegally. As well as wild birds injured by gunfire.