News World WHO to travellers: keep an eye on "anywhere and everywhere" COVID-19

WHO to travellers: keep an eye on “anywhere and everywhere” COVID-19

 

The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged travellers to wear masks on planes and keep themselves informed as COVID-19 cases surge again in some countries, prompting new restrictions in places like Australia.

Spokeswoman Margaret Harris urged people not to be caught off-guard by resurgent local epidemics and quarantine measures, saying: “If it’s anywhere, it’s everywhere and people travelling have to understand that.”

“This virus is widespread and people have to take that very, very seriously.”

The WHO said last month that it would update its travel guidelines ahead of the northern hemisphere summer holidays but they have not yet been released.

In the meantime, travellers should “remember things will change, or may well change”, Harris said at a Geneva briefing.

“We’re seeing a lot of upticks, a lot of changes in different countries, countries that had successfully shut down their first transmission are seeing second upticks,” she added, mentioning Australia and Hong Kong.

Lockdown measures were reimposed in Australia’s second biggest city on Tuesday, confining Melbourne residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business, as officials scramble to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

The WHO’s previous guidance for travellers has included common-sense advice applicable to other settings such as social distancing, washing your hands and avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Harris also proposed on Tuesday wearing a mask on planes, a measure which is already a requirement of many airlines.

“If you are flying, there is no way you can social distance in a plane, so you will need to take other precautions including using a face covering,” she said.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleGreek PM on Erdogan: At least I can pick up the phone now
Next articleMissing child (photo)

Top Stories

Local

Fire services respond to fire near Ayii Trimithias

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The fire services at 14.38 responded to a fire which broke out off the road between Ayii Trimithias and Anthoupolis in the Nicosia district,...
Read more
World

France-Turkey tensions mount after NATO naval incident

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  For France, it was the final straw. For Turkey, it was a misunderstanding. For NATO, it could be a turning point. The incident unfolded quickly...
Read more
Local

Paphos: 70 year old jailed on cannabis charges

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Paphos district court  on Tuesday sentenced a 70 year old man to two years in prison after finding him guilty of possessing and supplying...
Read more
Local

MoL extends application deadline for special schemes

Josephine Koumettou -
The Labour Ministry announced on Tuesday the extension of the deadline to submit applications for its special Coronavirus schemes that cover the period from...
Read more
Local

New Minister of Energy and Deputy Minister for Shipping sworn in

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The new Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides and Deputy Minister to the President for Shipping Vassilis Demtriades were sworn in on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

How to make triandafillo ice cream, by UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Just in time for the scorching heat, UK Cypriot chef Loulla Astin has shared her recipe for refreshing triantafillo ice cream -- or as...
Read more
Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

France-Turkey tensions mount after NATO naval incident

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  For France, it was the final straw. For Turkey, it was a misunderstanding. For NATO, it could be a turning point. The incident unfolded quickly...
Read more
World

Greek PM on Erdogan: At least I can pick up the phone now

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday he felt more comfortable picking up the phone to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan since an ice-breaking...
Read more
World

Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan warn Israel on annexation

Josephine Koumettou -
Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan on Tuesday warned Israel against annexing parts of the Palestinian territories, saying that doing so could have consequences for...
Read more
World

U.S. to force out foreign students taking classes fully online

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Foreign students in the United States, numbering in the hundreds of thousands, will have to leave the country if their classes are all taught...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros