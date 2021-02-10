WHO says yes to AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65 year old

The World Health Organization said “yes” to the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 years of age and released its instructions on the issue.

WHO approved the use of the vaccine for ages over 65, despite the fact that clinical studies do not have sufficient information for older age groups and as a result some countries, including Greece, have changed their vaccination program.

Moreover, WHO recommends the use of the vaccine even for mutated strains of the coronavirus.

(philenews/protothema.gr)