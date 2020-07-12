News World WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases were approaching 13 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than 565,000 people in seven months.

(Reuters)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleSeven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Top Stories

World

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest...
Read more
Local

Seven new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Seven people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1176 tests, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Five of the new cases were detected from 301...
Read more
Local

Nicosia: Biker in critical condition after collision

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A 19 year old biker is in critical condition in hospital after his bike was involved in a collision with a car on Nicosia's...
Read more
Local

Yellow alert for third day in a row

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The heat wave is set to continue tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing yet another extreme high temperature warning -- the third in a...
Read more
Local

Any prospects for resumption of Cyprus talks would require termination of Turkish provocations

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Any prospects for the resumption of UN-led talks for a settlement to the Cyprus problem would require the termination of the Turkish provocative violations...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Kolokasi (Taro Root)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: (Serves 4) 1 kg kolokasi (taro) root ½ kg pork (lean belly pork or shoulder) cut into large cubes 6 tbsp olive oil 1 head of fresh celery,...
Read more
Local Food

Moungra

Andreas Nicolaides -
Moungra is a traditional Cypriot mezze which consists in cauliflower pickled in fermented bread dough and typically served as an appetizer or meze. It...
Read more
Local Food

Cheesy Eggplant Rolls

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 4 Eggplants 2 tbsp olive oil 1 chopped onion, 2 grated carrots 1 garlic clove (sliced) ¾ of the cup finely chopped canned tomato, ½ ts sugar 1 ts oregano 2 tbsp...
Read more
Local Food

Black eyed peas with chard (Louvia me laxana)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 2 cups black eyed peas small lemon (juice) + 1 tsp lemon zest 1 bunch Cypriot chards olive oil & lemon for serving salt & pepper Method: Step 1 Put the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Trump’s push to reopen schools part of bid to boost suburban standing

Bouli Hadjioannou -
President Donald Trump's demand for U.S. schools to fully reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic is central to an emerging re-election strategy that...
Read more
World

Pope ‘very pained’ by decision to turn Hagia Sophia museum into mosque

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Pope Francis said on Sunday he was hurt by Turkey's decision to make Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum a mosque, the latest religious leader to...
Read more
World

Britain to spend 705 mln pounds on EU border infrastructure

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Britain will spend 705 million pounds on border infrastructure to help keep trade flowing after its transition deal with the European Union expires at...
Read more
World

Hungary imposes border checks, quarantine to prevent spread of virus

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    Hungary has imposed new restrictions on cross-border travel as of next Wednesday in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus after a surge...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros