News World WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic

WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance of its International Health Regulations (IHR) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement to Geneva diplomats hours ahead of a press conference.

“The Committee will make technical recommendations on the functioning of the IHR as well as regarding possible amendments”, Tedros said.

He also mentioned that the review committee’s first meeting would be on September 8-9.

Gro Harlem Brundtland, one of Tedros’ predecessors at the helm of the UN agency, told reporters in June that the WHO should change the IHR guidelines that led it to oppose travel restrictions early in the outbreak – a step criticised later by the United States.

(Reuters London)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleTotal loans in Cyprus hit record low in July 2020
Next articleEleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

Top Stories

Local

EU has signed a vaccine purchase agreement with AstraZeneca

Maria Bitar -
The Commission and in particular the Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakidou signed today the contract negotiated by the Commission on behalf of the EU...
Read more
Local

Eleven new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,755 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 11 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
World

WHO panel to review international health regulations in pandemic

Maria Bitar -
The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that his agency was setting up a review committee to evaluate the performance...
Read more
Economy

Total loans in Cyprus hit record low in July 2020

Maria Bitar -
The outstanding amount of total loans fell to a new low of €31.9 billion in July 2020, according to data released by the Central...
Read more
Economy

Fuel sales drop by 16% in July due to drop in aviation fuel

Maria Bitar -
Total petroleum product sales marked an annual reduction of 15.9% fuelled mainly by the steep decline in the sales of aviation fuel, as air...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Wind and rain blast through streets as Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

Maria Bitar -
Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in south-western Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state. Forecasters are warning it...
Read more
World

Mitsotakis speaks with Trump about East Med tension

Maria Bitar -
Greece's PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke over the telephone with US's President Donald Trump about the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday night, his...
Read more
World

Turkey issues new Navtex to carry out exercises in Eastern Mediterranean

Annie Charalambous -
In a new provocation, Turkey on Thursday issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) to carry out live-fire gunnery exercises in Eastern Mediterranean through September...
Read more
World

Le Drian: Lebanon risks disappearing without new government, reforms

Annie Charalambous -
France's foreign minister said on Thursday that Lebanon risked disappearing due to the inaction of its political elite who needed to quickly implement a...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros