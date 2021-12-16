Who is exempted from obligatory SafePass check

According to the proposal of the Health Ministry dated 13 December, people who for medical reasons and on the basis of scientific views and criteria and following a decision of the Medical Council it is recommended that they do not get vaccinated are exempted from obligatory SafePass check.

These people must complete the relevant form and send it to the electronic address [email protected], attaching all the necessary documents referring to it. It is noted that it is necessary to have the medical opinion of an expert relating to the medical reason cited by the patient.