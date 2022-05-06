NewsLocalWho is entitled to a free MotionBusCard

Who is entitled to a free MotionBusCard

People who have a social card of the Social Security Services and people who are entitled to a Low Pension Allowance can receive a free MotionBusCard until 30 June 2022. Normally the cost of the card is 5 euros.

According to the relevant announcement:

The owners of a social card of the Social Security Services will get 50% discount on the fares of public buses provided they get the MotionBusCard. Relevant information is available at: http://www.mlsi.gov.cy/mlsi/sid/sidv2.nsf.

People entitled to a Low Pension Allowance can use the public buses for free if they get the MotionBusCard. Relevant information at: http://www.wbas.dmsw.gov.cy/dmsw/.

Information about the MotionBusCard is available at  https://www.motionbuscard.org.cy/ticket.

By gavriella
