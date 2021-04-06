WHO does not back vaccination passports for now – spokeswoman

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not back requiring vaccination passports for entry or exit into countries, due to uncertainty over whether inoculation prevents transmission of the virus, as well as equity concerns, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday (April 6).

“We, as WHO, are saying at this stage we would not like to see the vaccination passport as a requirement for entry or exit because we are not certain that at this stage that the vaccine prevents transmission,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said.

“There are all those other questions, apart from the question of discrimination against the people who are not able to have the vaccine for one reason or another,” she told a U.N. news briefing.

She also said that the WHO now expects to review China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines for possible emergency use listing around the end of April, as more data is required.

“It’s not coming as quickly as we had hoped because we need more data,” she said, declining to provide more information, citing confidentiality.