NewsLocalWhich roads will be closed due to the 28th October parade

Which roads will be closed due to the 28th October parade

Schoolparade
Schoolparade

The Police announced that due to the Church service at the Cathedral of Apostolos Varnavas at the Archbishopric and the 28th October Parade in Nicosia, no parking is permitted as of midnight of 27 October at the Square of the Archbishopric, Korais Street, Konstantinou Palaiologou Avnue, Omirou Avenue, Vyronos Avenue, Michalaki Karaoli Street and Evagorou Avenue.

As of 09.00 on 28 October, traffic will stop at Omirou Avenue from the crossing with Egyptou Street until Eleftheria Square and at Vyronos Avenue from the traffic lights of the Museum until the crossing with Griva Digeni Avenue

As of 09.30 traffic will stop at Vyronos and Omirou Avenues, Michalaki Karaoli and at Dimostheni Severi Avenue from the traffic lights toward Grigori Afxentiou Avenue.

By gavriella
Previous articleSmell of manure reaches up to Foinikoudes area in Larnaca
Next articleCOVID-19: EMA starts rolling review of molnupiravir

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros