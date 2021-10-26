Which roads will be closed due to the 28th October parade

The Police announced that due to the Church service at the Cathedral of Apostolos Varnavas at the Archbishopric and the 28th October Parade in Nicosia, no parking is permitted as of midnight of 27 October at the Square of the Archbishopric, Korais Street, Konstantinou Palaiologou Avnue, Omirou Avenue, Vyronos Avenue, Michalaki Karaoli Street and Evagorou Avenue.

As of 09.00 on 28 October, traffic will stop at Omirou Avenue from the crossing with Egyptou Street until Eleftheria Square and at Vyronos Avenue from the traffic lights of the Museum until the crossing with Griva Digeni Avenue

As of 09.30 traffic will stop at Vyronos and Omirou Avenues, Michalaki Karaoli and at Dimostheni Severi Avenue from the traffic lights toward Grigori Afxentiou Avenue.