Which measure returns to prevent setback

During the meeting with the advisory scientific committee under the President of the Republic, the Health Ministry suggested the return of the SafePass in open areas under the same preconditions that are valid for domestic areas.

According to information, the government does not intend to bring back strict restrictive measures that will lead the economy to a deadlock but wants to make sure that the socialization of the citizens will take place with the maximum possible security.

Furthermore, the scientists also are not expected to intend to suggest strict measures.

