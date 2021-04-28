Where to get a rapid test on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the Covid-19 rapid testing sites all across Cyprus for Thursday.
And it made clear that people need to present proof of identity such as ID card, driver’s license or passport, for identification purposes.
|District
|Location of testing units
|Operating hours
|Lemesos
(21 units)
|Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Lemesos
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Agia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Frederick University parking area – “Havouza” area (next to Agios Georgios of Havouza Church)
|8.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.
|Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|“Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos Street, next to Scandia)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Mesa Geitonia Cultural Centre
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia (rear side)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Tsireion Stadium (West side – Main entrance, VIP area)
|8.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.
|Irinis Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking area, 1 Elpidas Street)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby)
|9.00 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|Municipal parking area, former ‘Skaros’ Tavern, Germasogeia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Erimi Primary School
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Panagia Chrysaifiliotissa Church, Agia Fila (Mavrokordatou Street, near CYTA)
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Trimiklini Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Episkopi Community Clinic
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Ypsonas Industrial Area (covered parking area next to the roundabout)
|8.00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Agios Athanasios Industrial Area
(Medochemie parking area, main road of the Industrial Area, green building)
|8.00 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.
|Larnaka
(12 units)
|“Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Larnaka Municipal Theatre
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Vatili and Makariou Housing Community Council, Krasia area (opposite Apostolos Varnavas Church)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Nicolaos Church, Drosia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|‘‘Antonis Papadopoulos’’ Stadium, Agioi Anargyroi area, Larnaka
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Ermis Aradippou” Union, Aradippou
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|KEPO Lefkara parking area
|10.00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Ormideia Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Pervolia Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Skarinou Community Council
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Athletic Union of Maroni
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Kornos Community Clinic
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
| Lefkosia
(21 units)
|State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance)
|8.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.
|“Papafilippou” luna park, Egkomi
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Eleftherias Square, Lefkosia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Agios Dometios
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenia Avenue)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Agios Georgios Church, Latsia
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Agios Stylianos Church, “Aspres” Government Housing, Lakatamia
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Post Office parking area, Strovolos (Prodromou Street)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues’ Crossing, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Strovolos Municipality
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Aftostegasis Church, Geri
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Agios Nicolaos Church, Kato Deftera
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|«Home of the Volunteer», Kokkinotrimithia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Dali Health Centre
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Metamorfoseos Sotiros Church, Pera Chorio Nisou
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Farmakas Community Council
|9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.
|Idalion Industrial Area (Laiko-Cosmos headquarters)
|7.30 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.
|Pafos
(5 units)
|Municipality Square, Pafos
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Griva Digeni Street)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|ERA KORIVOS outside parking area (2 Demokratias Avenue, next to Pafiako Stadium)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Timi Community Clinic
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Ammochostos
(5 units)
|Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Parking area next to «Zorbas» bakery, Paralimni (next to to Kapparis roundabout)
|8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.
|Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
|Ethnikofrona Somateia of Liopetri
|8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.