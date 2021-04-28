Where to get a rapid test on Thursday

District Location of testing units Operating hours

Lemesos (21 units) Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

“Grigoris Afxentiou” Square, Lemesos 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Agia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Frederick University parking area – “Havouza” area (next to Agios Georgios of Havouza Church) 8.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.

Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

“Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos Street, next to Scandia) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Mesa Geitonia Cultural Centre 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia (rear side) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Tsireion Stadium (West side – Main entrance, VIP area) 8.00 a.m. – 4.00 p.m.

Irinis Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking area, 1 Elpidas Street) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 9.00 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.

Municipal parking area, former ‘Skaros’ Tavern, Germasogeia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Erimi Primary School 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Panagia Chrysaifiliotissa Church, Agia Fila (Mavrokordatou Street, near CYTA) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Trimiklini Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Episkopi Community Clinic 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Sports Centre “Glafkos Clerides”, Agros 9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.

Ypsonas Industrial Area (covered parking area next to the roundabout) 8.00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Agios Athanasios Industrial Area

(Medochemie parking area, main road of the Industrial Area, green building) 8.00 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.

Larnaka (12 units) “Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Larnaka Municipal Theatre 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Vatili and Makariou Housing Community Council, Krasia area (opposite Apostolos Varnavas Church) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Agios Nicolaos Church, Drosia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

‘‘Antonis Papadopoulos’’ Stadium, Agioi Anargyroi area, Larnaka 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

“Ermis Aradippou” Union, Aradippou 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

KEPO Lefkara parking area 10.00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Ormideia Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Pervolia Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Skarinou Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Athletic Union of Maroni 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Kornos Community Clinic 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Lefkosia (21 units) State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance) 8.30 a.m. – 7.00 p.m.

“Papafilippou” luna park, Egkomi 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Eleftherias Square, Lefkosia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Agios Georgios Church, Agios Dometios 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenia Avenue) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Agios Stylianos Church, “Aspres” Government Housing, Lakatamia 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Post Office parking area, Strovolos (Prodromou Street) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Stavrou and Iosif Hadjiosif Avenues’ Crossing, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Strovolos Municipality 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Aftostegasis Church, Geri 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Agios Nicolaos Church, Kato Deftera 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

«Home of the Volunteer», Kokkinotrimithia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Dali Health Centre 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Metamorfoseos Sotiros Church, Pera Chorio Nisou 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Farmakas Community Council 9.00 a.m. – 5.00 p.m.

Idalion Industrial Area (Laiko-Cosmos headquarters) 7.30 a.m. – 4.30 p.m.

Pafos (5 units) Municipality Square, Pafos 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Griva Digeni Street) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

ERA KORIVOS outside parking area (2 Demokratias Avenue, next to Pafiako Stadium) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

“Vrisi ton Pegiotisson” Square, Pegeia 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Timi Community Clinic 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Ammochostos (5 units) Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Parking area next to «Zorbas» bakery, Paralimni (next to to Kapparis roundabout) 8.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m.

Agia Napa Church, Agia Napa 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.

Avgorou Senior Citizens’ club 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.