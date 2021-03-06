Where you can get a rapid test on Sunday

The Health Ministry has announced the rapid testing sites for Sunday, available for the wider population, workers and the self-employed but also for pupils aged 12 and above.

The aim of the rapid testing sites is the continuous surveillance of the community and the workplace at no expense to the public.

For the smooth and safe operation of businesses that have been activated according to the Decrees, employers in businesses, as well as the Heads of Departments/Services in the public and wider public sector, are obliged to coordinate the rapid testing of the employees, so that the mandatory weekly testing of the personnel, through the rapid antigen test, is ensured as follows:

Businesses/services employing up to 3 people , all employees should be tested.

, all employees should be tested. Businesses/services employing between 4 to 10 people , at least 4 employees should be tested.

, at least 4 employees should be tested. Businesses/services employing more than 11 people, at least 4 people or 20% of employees should be tested, whichever is higher in number.

Additionally, the self-employed and the domestic employees and/or people caring for elders or disabled persons or people providing assistance to individuals who are unable to take care of themselves are obligated to participate in the program.

It is recalled that all teachers and school staff without exception are required to undergo a weekly check with a rapid antigen test. The negative result certificate should be presented during the checks.

At the same time, as of Monday, March 8, students aged 12 and over are required to submit a negative rapid test certificate on a weekly basis.

It is noted that mobile testing units will be located in public and private Lyceums and Technical Schools, however, staff and students can be tested at the various testing units, as well.

Thus, employees may proceed to the testing units operating in all Districts, according to the plan designed by the employer/head. On Sunday March 7, testing units in operation are as follows:

District Location of testing units Operating hours Lemesos (20 units) Agios Ioannis Eleimon Church, Lemesos 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Molos Lemesos, (at the municipal kiosk near café Red) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. “Grigori Afxentiou” Square, Lemesos (Outside the District Administration) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ‘Andreas Themistocleous’ TEPAK building, Agia Zoni (old land registry, Athinon street) 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Frederick University parking area – “Havouza” area (next to Agios Georgios of Havouza Church) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Apostles Peter and Paul Church, Kapsalos 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. “Sigma Bakery” parking area, Kapsalos (Agias Filaxeos Street, next to Scandia) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Limassol Shopping Centre outside parking area, Polemidia (in front of Starbucks) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Panagia Evangelistria Church, Polemidia 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Tsireion Stadium (West side – Main entrance, VIP area) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Irinis Square, Agios Athanasios (in front of the Town Hall) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Productivity Centre, Linopetra (next to the parking area, 1 Elpidas Street) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agia Varvara Church, Zakaki 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Hotel Atlantica Oasis, Germasogeia (hotel lobby) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Germasogeia Municipality (parking area, Patron Street, former Skaros) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Erimi Healthcare Centre (Opposite former Cyprus Cooperative Bank) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Exhibition hall “Aphrodite Amathusia”, Agios Tyhonas (Amathounta Avenue) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Panagia Chrysaifiliotissa Church, Agia Fila (Mavrokordatou Street, near CYTA) 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Pissouri Main Square 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Amphitheatre of Mouttagiaka 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Trachoni Community Council 8.30 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Larnaka (8 units) “Agios Georgios Kontos” Cultural Centre, Larnaka 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Larnaka Municipal Theatre 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Apostolos Varnavas Church, Larnaka (Krasia area) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. “Agios Savvas” Spiritual Centre, Livadia 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. “Ermis Aradippou” Union, Aradippou 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Timiou Prodromou Church Dromolaxia (new church) 9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Athienou Municipal building (covered parking area) 9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Palaio Pantopoleio building, Xylotympou 9.30 a.m. – 6.00 p.m. Lefkosia (28 units) State Fair, Engomi (in front of the East Entrance) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. “Papafilippou” luna park parking area, Egkomi 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eleftherias Square (next to the Old Municipality of Lefkosia) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Pavlos Church, Agios Dometios 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Apostolos Andreas Church, Aglantzia (Kyrenia Avenue) 10 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Panagia Evangelistria Church, Palouriotissa 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Polydoros Church, Kaimakli 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Georgios Church, Latsia 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Lakatamia Municipality (parking area, behing building) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Tis tou Theou Sofias Church, Strovolos 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Strovolos Municipality 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Crossing of Stavrou and Iosif Hatziosif Avenues, Strovolos (in front of Coffee Island café) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Spyridonas Church, Strovolos (2 Strovolos Housing) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Dimitrios Church, Acropolis 9.30 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Geri Municipality 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agios Georgios Church, Deftera 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. «Home of the Volunteer», Kokkinotrimithia 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Dali Health Centre 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. Agios Constantinos and Agia Eleni church Tseri 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Holy Metropolis of Tamasos and Orini 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Costas Ioakim theatre, “Eraclis Palechoriou” building 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Square in front of Klirou Community Council 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Peristerona Community Council 9 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. Metamorphoseos tou Soteros Church 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Agia Varvara Community Council 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kakopetria Community Council 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Polystipos Community Council 9.30 a.m. – 4.30 p.m. Pafos (6 units) Citizen Service Centre, Pafos 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Former House of the District Officer, Pafos (Griva Digeni Street) 8 a.m. – 7.30 p.m. ERA KORIVOS outside parking area (2 Demokratias Avenue, next to Pafiako Stadium) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Apostolou Andrea Church, Poli Chrysochous 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Geroskipou Square coffee shop 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fountain of Pegeiotisses Square, Pegeia 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ammochostos (4 units) Spiritual Centre of the Metropolitan Church of Paralimni 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ammochostos District Land Office (parking area) 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. ”Onisilos” Union, Sotira 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Deryneia Adults’ Centre 9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

It is clarified that citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.