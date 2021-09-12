Where you can get a free Covid-19 rapid test on Monday-if eligible

The Health Ministry announced a total of 27 free rapid testing units for coronavirus will operate all across Cyprus on Monday for those eligible.
Eligible for a free rapid test at the mobile units are minors who do not currently have the option to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or whose parents/guardians do not consent to them being vaccinated. As well as everyone who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, but the presentation of a medical certificate is essential.
Pregnant women on presentation of a medical certificate from their gynaecologist confirming that vaccination is not recommended will also be allowed to use the free testing sites.
However, as from August 8, pregnant women have to present a relevant approval from the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health.
Also eligible for free testing are people who have received the first dose of the vaccine and for the three weeks require a test to secure a SafePass, or are fully vaccinated against the virus with the presentation of their vaccination card.
Exempt from paying for a rapid test are also people who have contracted and recovered from the virus within the last 180 days.
In addition to the mentioned certificates, people must also carry identification documents such as ID card, passport etc.
|Distict
|Testing Site
|Time
|Limassol
(5 sites)
|Grigoris Afxentiou Square, Limassol
|9 am-6 pm
|Church of Panayia Evangelistria, Polemidia
|9 am-6 pm
|My Mall Limassol
|9 am-6 pm
|Atlantica Oasis Hotel, Germasogia (hotel lobby)
|9 am-6 pm
|Conference Center of the Community Council of Kolossi
|9 am-6 pm
|Larnaca
(5 sites)
|Municipal Amphitheatre, Larnaca
|9 am-6 pm
|Makariou Community Council, Kamares area
|9 am-6 pm
|Agios Georgios Kontos parking lot
|9 am-6 pm
|Livadia Square, next to the Bank of Cyprus
|9 am-6 pm
|Area near the Aradippou health centre
|9 am-6 pm
|Nicosia
(12 sites)
|Municipality of Ayios Dometios (events hall)
|9 am-6 pm
|European University of Cyprus (graduation platform, next to the cafeteria)
|9 am-6 pm
|Aglandjia Health Center (entrance across from Lefkoniko municipality offices)
|9 am-6 pm
|Church of Panayia Evangelistria, Pallouriotissa
|9 am-6 pm
|Mall of Cyprus (underground parking)
|9 am-6 pm
|Church of Ayios Georgios, Latsia
|9 am-6 pm
|Tou Theou Sofia Church, Strovolos
|9 am-6 pm
|Lakatamia municipal art gallery (behind the amphitheatre)
|9 am-6 pm
|Psimolofou Community Health Centre
|9 am-6 pm
|Nicosia Mall
|9 am-6 pm
|Dhali municipal Health Centre
|9 am-6 pm
|Community Council of Pyrgos Tyllirias
|2 pm-6 pm
|Paphos
(2 sites)
|King’s Avenue Mall, Πάφος (main entrance)
|9 am-6 pm
|Town Hall Square (next to Eusevia Club)
|9 am-6 pm
|Famagusta
(3 sites)
|Paralimni Town Hall
|9 am-6 pm
|Ayia Varvara Church
|9 am-6 pm
|Church of Ayia Napa, Ayia Napa
|9 am-6 pm