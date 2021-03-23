Where we are and what is next? Bi-communal online event

Speakers’ Bios
Dr Charis Psaltis
Dr Charis Psaltis is an Associate Professor of Social and Developmental Psychology at the University of Cyprus. He holds a degree in Educational Sciences and a degree in Psychology. He received his MPhil and PhD in Social and Developmental Psychology from the Department of Social and Developmental Psychology, Faculty of Social and Political Sciences of the University of Cambridge. He also worked as a post-doctoral researcher at the Oxford Centre for the Study of Intergroup Conflict at the Department of Experimental Psychology at the University of Oxford, where he studied intergroup contact between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. His main research interests are social interaction and learning and development, genetic epistemology, social representations of gender, intergroup contact and intergroup relations, the development of national identities, history teaching and collective memory. He currently runs the University Centre for Field Studies at the University of Cyprus and co-directs the Genetic Social Psychology Lab. He is the Cyprus national coordinator for Round 10 of European Social Survey (ESS).
Dr Huseyin Cakal
Dr Huseyin Cakal is a Lecturer (Assistant Professor) in Psychology at Keele University, United Kingdom. He completed his BA and MA Ed. in English Language Teaching at Dokuz Eylul University, Turkey. He then obtained a MSc in Sociology from the University of Manchester and DPhil in Social Psychology from the University of Oxford. Following his doctoral training, he worked as postdoctoral researcher at Exeter University. At Keele, he established and run InteR-Pol (Intergroup Relations and Political Behaviour) Lab which conducted research on intergroup relations, prejudice reduction strategies, collective action, and mental health among severely disadvantaged communities in the least accessed regions, e.g., South East Asia, Latin America, and in the Middle East.
