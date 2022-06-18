Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Sunday

NewsLocalWhere to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Sunday

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 19 June 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, as of 15 May 2022, it is recommended that all citizens, regardless of vaccination history, undergo a self-test or Rapid test once a week.

According to the Ministerial Decision, all groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units free of charge, regardless of their vaccination history. The Rapid Antigen Testing Units of the Ministry of Health operate only on Saturdays and Sundays, conducting sample testing for epidemiological surveillance purposes of the population.

It is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Sunday19 June 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating in the following areas:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Lefkosia

(3 units)

Nicosia Mall

11 am – 6 pm

99146623

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area, behind entrance)

11 am – 6 pm

99146623

Agion Konstantinou and Elenis Church, Tseri

1 pm – 6 pm

99146623

Lemesos

(2 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

11 am – 6 pm

99082254

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

11 am – 6 pm

99082254

Larnaka

(1 unit)

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843

Pafos

(1 unit)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843

Ammochostos

(1 unit)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

11 am – 6 pm

94041843
By gavriella
