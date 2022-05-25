Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on Sunday

Rapid Antigen Testing Units – 29 May 2022

Based on the decisions of the Council of Ministers, as of 15 May 2022, it is recommended that all citizens, regardless of vaccination history, undergo a self-test or Rapid test once a week.

According to the Ministerial Decision, all groups of citizens may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units free of charge, regardless of their vaccination history. The Rapid Antigen Testing Units of the Ministry of Health operate only on Saturdays and Sundays, conducting sample testing for epidemiological surveillance purposes of the population.

It is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Sunday, 29 May 2022, the testing units under the control programme of the Ministry of Health, will be operating in the following areas: